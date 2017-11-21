Parking on Main Street. File photo.
Here’s where you can park for free in Columbia this week

November 21, 2017 09:45 AM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 07:31 AM

The city of Columbia is extending its “holiday cheer” for those who are wishing to show off downtown Columbia to out-of-town family or go shopping.

From Wednesday after business hours through the early morning hours of Saturday, visitors can enjoy free parking at the garages on Taylor and Washington streets, and at the Cannon garage at the corner of Taylor and Sumter streets.

Just keep in mind that the garages on Sumter, Lady, Lincoln and Park streets will resume operation as normal Saturday and Sunday.

Street parking spaces are also free every weekend – except in Five Points, where meters are monitored on Saturdays.

