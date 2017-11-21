Midlands highways turn into parking lots as holiday travelers add to evening commute

Traffic on the major interstates near Columbia was snarled and slow for the Tuesday evening commute, causing significant congestion.
Images from the South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed what looked more like well lit parking lots than highways.
I-26 and I-20 were especially packed, as travelers getting an early start on making it to their Thanksgiving destinations might have added to the normally crowded roadways after 5 p.m.
The SCDOT Twitter feed reported about a half dozen collisions on I-26, I-126, I-20 and US-1 as commuters headed home. It also warned of construction on I-77.
Drivers are asked to take their time, try to remain patient and keep their phones put away for the slow, but hopefully safe trip home.
Many stuck in there cars, hopefully passengers, took to social media to comment about the terrible traffic jams and delays.
But look on the bright side, at least there aren’t any trains stopping traffic … yet.
Is it just me or is there an abnormal amount of traffic in Columbia right now— Tyler Clark (@CasperMcLovin) November 21, 2017
Tuesday before Thanksgiving 5 o'clock traffic in Columbia is actual HELL :'))— shelbss (@ShelbyBrookeB) November 21, 2017
Columbia traffic— Kizzle (@leekizzle25) November 21, 2017
Sitting in traffic in Columbia on my way home for Thanksgiving break, Waze says "Estimated time in traffic: 14 minutes"— Mickey Friesen (@Mickpurple20) November 21, 2017
10 minutes later I hear Waze again "Estimated time in traffic: 12 minutes"
absolutely hate Columbia traffic— Terriana (@lovee_terri) November 21, 2017
