Twitter
Twitter

Local

Midlands highways turn into parking lots as holiday travelers add to evening commute

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 21, 2017 06:27 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Traffic on the major interstates near Columbia was snarled and slow for the Tuesday evening commute, causing significant congestion.

Images from the South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed what looked more like well lit parking lots than highways.

I-26 and I-20 were especially packed, as travelers getting an early start on making it to their Thanksgiving destinations might have added to the normally crowded roadways after 5 p.m.

The SCDOT Twitter feed reported about a half dozen collisions on I-26, I-126, I-20 and US-1 as commuters headed home. It also warned of construction on I-77.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Drivers are asked to take their time, try to remain patient and keep their phones put away for the slow, but hopefully safe trip home.

Many stuck in there cars, hopefully passengers, took to social media to comment about the terrible traffic jams and delays.

But look on the bright side, at least there aren’t any trains stopping traffic … yet.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tucker Hipps' parents don't want others to suffer the loss of a child due to hazing

View More Video