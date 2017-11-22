Annoyed by neighbors who park on the street? You’re not alone

Neighbors who park their cars in the street instead of their driveways, like this Lexington-area neighborhood, are a persistent but short-term aggravation in suburban Lexington and Richland county subdivisions. State or local laws allow parking on residential streets unless it creates a safety hazard or could make it hard for an emergency vehicle to get through. Many homeowners just grumble and bare it. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com