Lexington church wants to help addicted teens. Neighbors say not so fast

A major Lexington church wants to increase assistance to teens and young adults recovering from alcohol and drug abuse, but the plan is on hold after some nearby homeowners said it seems a poor fit for the neighborhood.
The assistance program, now offered at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, “is outgrowing our space,” said Scotty Mill, co-founder of a ministry at the church known as The Courage Center.
Center supporters hope to build a new facility on an 18-acre site on South Church Street in town, a step that requires rezoning. But after receiving pushback from future neighbors, town officials have delayed their decision to approve the rezoning.
Supports say more space is needed to increase follow-up services such as counseling and education after treatment while also providing a place for recreation when school is out, said Mill. Currently, the ministry is able to help about one dozen youths at any given time, but with expansion and a new center on the edge of town, they could double that number.
The center’s focus on aiding teens and young adults fills a gap in care in the Midlands, officials at the state Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services said. Several Lexington residents were clear that they do not want that gap to be filled in their neighborhood, however.
“We want people to get help, but we do not think this section of our community is the right place for it,” homeowner Tyler Pittman said.
Town Planning Commission chairman Keith Frost urged both sides to discuss the proposal and reach agreement whether it should proceed.
