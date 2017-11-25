Local

Irmo motorcyclist identified after deadly Friday night crash

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

November 25, 2017 08:01 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A motorcyclist died in Irmo after crashing his bike into a parked car on the side of the road, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Alfred Todd Harvey, 53, of Irmo, was driving a motorcycle in the 600 block of North Royal Tower Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Fisher said in an overnight news release.

He was not wearing a helmet, Fisher said.

Harvey’s bike veered off the right side of the road and hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

