Local

Holiday and football travelers, expect patrols on these Midlands roads this weekend

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

November 25, 2017 09:21 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Driving home from your holiday vacation? Or leaving the big game tonight?

Watch out for sheriff’s deputies patrolling these areas in Lexington County:

▪ Augusta Highway

▪ Augusta Road

▪ Bush River Road

▪ Firebranch Street

▪ Highway 21

▪ Highway 321

▪ North Lake Drive

▪ Platt Springs Road

▪ Saint Andrews Road

▪ South Lake Drive

Lexington County sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling these areas for speeding, DUI and seat belt violations, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

