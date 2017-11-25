Holiday and football travelers, expect patrols on these Midlands roads this weekend

Driving home from your holiday vacation? Or leaving the big game tonight?
Watch out for sheriff’s deputies patrolling these areas in Lexington County:
▪ Augusta Highway
▪ Augusta Road
▪ Bush River Road
▪ Firebranch Street
▪ Highway 21
▪ Highway 321
▪ North Lake Drive
▪ Platt Springs Road
▪ Saint Andrews Road
▪ South Lake Drive
Lexington County sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling these areas for speeding, DUI and seat belt violations, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.
