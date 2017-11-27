Clemson Tigers can already buy t-shirts of Saturday’s win. Gamecocks won’t like it

There’s no time to celebrate like today. And Clemson University fans are already on it.
The Tigers’ pounding of the Gamecocks on Saturday marked the fourth consecutive win against the University of South Carolina. And Tiger Paw Traditions wasted little time commemorating the win.
The company, whose slogan is, “Where Tigers Get Their Stripes,” is selling “Four-ever Beat Thee” T-shirts. Though the sample shirts do not provide the actual score, the company’s fine print states the shirts will be printed with the actual score – 34-10.
The Tigers went into a hostile environment and dominated USC from start to finish while earning a 34-10 win against the Gamecocks. Clemson led 34-0 entering the fourth quarter before USC got on the board in the final period, scoring its only touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the game.
