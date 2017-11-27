More Videos

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 3:52

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

Pause
Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks 1:38

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? 0:40

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming?

Stuck in school traffic on 378? There is a plan to help. 0:48

Stuck in school traffic on 378? There is a plan to help.

Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia 0:40

Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia

Swimmers were warned in June, 2016, not to go into the Saluda River 1:49

Swimmers were warned in June, 2016, not to go into the Saluda River

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

  • Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks

    Clemson football players and fans celebrate their 34-10 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Clemson football players and fans celebrate their 34-10 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Clemson football players and fans celebrate their 34-10 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Local

Clemson Tigers can already buy t-shirts of Saturday’s win. Gamecocks won’t like it

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 09:06 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

There’s no time to celebrate like today. And Clemson University fans are already on it.

The Tigers’ pounding of the Gamecocks on Saturday marked the fourth consecutive win against the University of South Carolina. And Tiger Paw Traditions wasted little time commemorating the win.

The company, whose slogan is, “Where Tigers Get Their Stripes,” is selling “Four-ever Beat Thee” T-shirts. Though the sample shirts do not provide the actual score, the company’s fine print states the shirts will be printed with the actual score – 34-10.

The Tigers went into a hostile environment and dominated USC from start to finish while earning a 34-10 win against the Gamecocks. Clemson led 34-0 entering the fourth quarter before USC got on the board in the final period, scoring its only touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Staff writer Matt Connolly contributed to this story.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 3:52

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

Pause
Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks 1:38

Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? 0:40

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming?

Stuck in school traffic on 378? There is a plan to help. 0:48

Stuck in school traffic on 378? There is a plan to help.

Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia 0:40

Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia

Swimmers were warned in June, 2016, not to go into the Saluda River 1:49

Swimmers were warned in June, 2016, not to go into the Saluda River

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

  • Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

    The bid to expand the center is on hold after Lexington Town Planning Commission heard from supporters and opponents of the proposal from a ministry of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church.

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

View More Video