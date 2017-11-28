Crash involving injuries, multiple vehicles forces closure of 2 lanes on I-77

A crash involving multiple vehicles has forced the closure of two left lanes of Interstate 77 near Garners Ferry Road.
The crash seems to have taken place around 9 a.m., in the southbound lanes of I-77. A social media post by the Columbia Fire Department stated that the crash involved an overturned box truck on top of a pickup truck.
Injuries were involved in the crash, the fire department post stated. It took place about a mile south of exits 9A and 9B, which lead onto Garners Ferry Road.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments