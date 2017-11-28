Image of crash at the corner of Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue posted by the Columbia Police Department on Twitter.
Image of crash at the corner of Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue posted by the Columbia Police Department on Twitter.
Image of crash at the corner of Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue posted by the Columbia Police Department on Twitter.

Local

Moped driver injured in Columbia crash

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 12:22 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a moped on Tuesday.

A social media post by the Columbia Police Department stated around 12:14 p.m., that the crash involving a moped and another vehicle took place at the intersection of Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue.

The post stated that it appeared that the moped driver did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Graveyard incident victim speaks out

    Will Sohn was at his sister’s funeral when James Kester Drive his car into the crowd of mourners in a Columbia Cemetery leaving 12 people injured.

Graveyard incident victim speaks out

Graveyard incident victim speaks out 2:08

Graveyard incident victim speaks out
Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 3:52

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts
Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 1:41

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation

View More Video