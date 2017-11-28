Moped driver injured in Columbia crash

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a moped on Tuesday.
A social media post by the Columbia Police Department stated around 12:14 p.m., that the crash involving a moped and another vehicle took place at the intersection of Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue.
The post stated that it appeared that the moped driver did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
