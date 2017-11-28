Getty Images
SC student in hot water after taking locker room pictures of her teammates

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 08:00 PM

PICKENS COUNTY, SC

A South Carolina student was disciplined after she took pictures of other students in the locker room, according to multiple reports.

Pickens County school district officials say the RC Edwards Middle School student took the locker room pictures during a Nov. 21 girls basketball game at Riverside Middle School, wspa.com reported.

John Eby, a school district spokesperson, said the locker room photos were taken without the other students’ consent, according to foxcarolina.com. Eby said the photos were deleted and were not sent from the phone.

The student was disciplined based on the Athletic Code and Student Code of Conduct, according to Pickens County Schools, wspa.com reported.

Parents of the students involved were notified of the incident, and Eby said law enforcement for both middle schools has been contacted, according to multiple reports.

