Darius Rucker’s adorable Midlands fans love his music, but don’t know his band’s name

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 08:45 PM

LEXINGTON, SC

Former Hootie & the Blowfish front man Darius Rucker is among the most active and accessible celebrities on social media.

He’s always answering questions, sending birthday greetings and delivering shoutouts to his fans across the world, including those in his home state of South Carolina.

So it’s no surprise that the country music superstar took notice of a viral video of two of his most adorable fans, even if they got the name of his signature group wrong.

“This is AWESOME! ,” Rucker wrote on Facebook, when he the post of Lexington 3-year-old twins Quinn and Delainey English demanding Alexa play “Hootie and the Goldfish.”

The precocious girls were recorded by their mother, Katie English, as they asked, insisted and begged the Amazon cloud-based voice service to play some Hootie and the Goldfish.

“Yes please, I really want Hootie in the Goldfish,” one girl says, before her twin chimes in with “I really love their songs.”

That was followed by worried cries of “Oh no,” before the clever twins checked to see if Alexa was plugged in. That led to demands of “PLAY! … Hootie and the Goldfish,” before giving way to pleads of “Please.”

Katie English posted the video on Facebook on Nov. 20, saying “Thank God they really can’t figure this thing out or we’d be receiving daily Amazon deliveries of popsicles #hootieandtheblowfish #orgoldfish#3yearsold #clearlydressthemselves.”

English’s original post generated more than 8,000 views, but the video was shared Love What Matters, which has been seen 729,157 times.

Katie English describes herself as “Wife. Mama. Professional photographer,” on her Facebook profile. She is the Owner/Photographer at Katie English Photography.

Needless to say, she has some very cute pictures of her little girls.

23915917_10102746565987023_4855060060247354555_n
Katie English Photography Facebook

“They are the typical toddlers who you never know what is going to come out of their mouth and 95 percent of the time you better brace yourself because it’s going to be off-the-wall,” English said to wistv.com.

The viral video of the twins ends with them butchering the band’s name even more, saying “Goldie and the Goldfish.”

For some unknown reason, Alexa recognizes that request and says it will play a song by … Nickelback???

There’s no word if Rucker will be adding the girls as an opening act for his current tour in support of his new album, “When was the last time.”

Rucker is a three-time Grammy-winning singer. The Charleston native and bandmates formed Hootie & the Blowfish in Columbia while they were students at the University of South Carolina.

Their album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times in the U.S., became the best-selling album of 1995, and was one of the fastest-selling debut albums of all time.

