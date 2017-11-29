It’s your house. So why does Columbia get to call the shots on what you do with it?

More Videos 1:41 Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation Pause 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 0:26 Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe 1:07 Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 0:54 Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 1:38 Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks 1:49 Swimmers were warned in June, 2016, not to go into the Saluda River 3:38 Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 3:04 Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation Nino Colarossi is renovating his 1940 house in Seminary Ridge and is finding the regulations of the historic neighborhood costly and problematic Nino Colarossi is renovating his 1940 house in Seminary Ridge and is finding the regulations of the historic neighborhood costly and problematic Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Nino Colarossi is renovating his 1940 house in Seminary Ridge and is finding the regulations of the historic neighborhood costly and problematic Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com