7 fun activities to keep kids entertained during winter break

Before we know it, schools will be out for winter break. Any parent knows that new toys, Christmas cookies and competing for gelt chocolates during games of dreidel can only hold kids’ attention spans for so long. So consider this list your guide to things going on that will keep your young adults from yelling “I’m bored!” on more time. And that’s a true holiday miracle.
EdVenture Children’s Museum Winter Break Camp
For two weeks EdVenture will offer four camps, divided by ages. A few highlights are the “Holiday Storybook Smashup” where kids 4-5 years old are guided through hands-on experiments. For 8-10 year olds there’s the “Maker Camp: Constructing a Winter Wonderland” that has them design and create their own holiday decorations. And each week offers cooking classes for 11-12 year olds that will touch on global cuisine from the exotic to the festive.
When: Dec. 18-22 and Dec. 26-29
Times: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with early complimentary drop-off starting at 7:30 a.m. (And for an additional $10 a day you can pay for extended stay up to 6 p.m.)
Pricing: $40 a day. Week 1: $175, Week 2: $140
For detailed information: www.edventure.org
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Backstage
Each weekend the zoo offers five opportunities to interact with some of their beloved animals and get a first-hand account of their care. Ever wondered what elephants like to eat for breakfast? Now’s your chance to find out. Want to chill with some penguins? Sign up. And coming soon, a splashy behind-the-scenes tour of the sea lion landing.
When: Year round with a few seasonal exceptions
Times: Vary
Pricing: Riverbanks members, $45; general public, $60
For detailed information: www.riverbanks.org
Plex HiWire
With two locations offering very different activities, Plex is a catch all for active kids. The Sandhills location offers “Sports Galore Day Camps” where your child can participate in basketball, roller skating, soccer, football and more, including an inflatable area, trampoline park and laser tag. At the Irmo location, learn the fundamentals of ice skating via the US Figure Skating (USFS) basic skills program. Programs range from “Snowplow Sam” for kids ages 3-5 up to adults 16 and up.
When: Sandhills - December 18-22, 26-29; Irmo - classes taught year round
Times: Sandhills - camp hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Irmo - classes taught on Thursdays at 6:15 or 6:45 p.m. or Saturdays at 9 a.m.
Pricing: Sandhills - $45 daily, $150 per week; Irmo - $100 for 6 week course, 1 lesson each week (6 free skate passes given)
For detailed information: www.plexhiwire.com
Columbia Museum of Art Winter Workshops
For kids ages 4-7, plan to enjoy instruction in jazz and poetry, using the featured exhibit, Henri Matisse: Jazz & Poetry on Paper, to create collages, prints and more. Ages 8-12 can look forward to a two-day workshop called “D.I.Y. Design”, where you will discuss fashion trends and construct your very own wearable art, inspired by the CMA’s current exhibits.
When: December 18-19
Times: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pricing: $80, $64 for members
For detailed information: www.columbiamuseum.org
Richland County Library Events
With eleven locations, the library is a great resource (pun intended) for young adult activities. Just a glance at their schedule and there’s DIY ornament decorating, a songwriter’s workshop for teens, gift bags designed with needle felting techniques and a staff pick: hand sewing a poinsettia brooch.
When: December 2-December 31
Times: varies by event
Pricing: Free, unless otherwise noted
For detailed information: http://www.richlandlibrary.com
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden’s Lights Before Christmas
For 30 years Riverbanks has made the zoo all a twinkle with this popular and super family-friendly experience. With nearly one million lights and an animal kingdom of animated images, Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition is pretty lit. To top it all off, it snows every night during the duration. Dreaming of a white Christmas in Columbia? Look no further.
When: thru December 30
Times: 5-9 p.m.
Pricing: Adults, $11; children ages 2–12, $9. All Riverbank’s members receive one free visit.
For detailed information: www.riverbanks.org
South Carolina State Museum’s Winter Break Camps
Each day the SCSM winter camp schedule will keep kids 6-11 years guessing, as it changes daily. Designed so that you could stay for the whole week or cherry pick the days and subject matter that most appeals to your preteen. Topics include: astronomy days that explore winter skies in the planetarium and the chance for you to make a “celestial globe”; natural history days where you’ll study animals from the ice age while creating your own prehistoric impression; and Polar Express Day which encourages you to wear pj’s while you watch the Polar Express in 4D with hot chocolate and s’mores along with art activities.
When: December 18–22; 26–29
Times: Drop Off, 8-8:45 a.m.; camp: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; pick-up: 3-3:30 p.m.; extended day: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Pricing: Non-member: $50 per student per day; $200 for the week. Members: $40 per student per day; $160 for the week. Extended day for non-members: $15 per student per day; $50 for the week. Members: $10 per student per day; $40 for the week.
For detailed information: www.scmuseum.org
Honorable mentions
The Columbia Marionette Theatre
Get ready for a production of “Santa’s Christmas Party”. As the story goes, Santa’s head elf wants to throw Santa a surprise party, but Santa is on vacay. Will he make it back for the party? Expect dancing snowmen, figure skating and a puppet show within the puppet show, compliments of Jack Frost.
When: 11 a.m.-noon and 3-4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 16 and 23. On Monday, Dec. 18 the theatre offers “Marionette Monday” where you can get a backstage tour and get to try out the marionettes for “Santa’s Christmas Party”.
Price: $5 per person, ages 2 and up. Same price for Marionette Monday.
Detailed information: https://cmtpuppet.org/
Frankie’s Fun Park
A year-round fun park of attractions and activities is another great way to keep your kids occupied and active. Mini golf, go-karts, bumper boats and laser tag are just four of the 11 attractions to choose from.
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-midnight, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Price: varies per activity
Detailed information: www.frankiesfunpark.com
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio’s Family Classes
Let’s Cook! Nothing says familia like a hearty home cooked meal for the holidays. You have three themes to choose from: learn how to make fresh pasta on pasta night (Dec. 26), make fresh paella on paella night (Dec. 28) along with a select menu and on Asian night, everyone will make fresh spring rolls, wonton soup and Chicken Pad Thai.
When: December 26, 28 and 29.
Price: Each class registration is $150 per family, up to four. Additional family members, $50 per person.
Detailed information: www.lets-cook.wixsite.com
