Local

NBC’s Craig Melvin reacts to ouster of Columbia TV reporter Jack Kuenzie

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

December 02, 2017 10:42 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Popular NBC national newsman and SC native Craig Melvin weighed in Friday on longtime reporter Jack Kuenzie’s sudden split with Columbia’s WIS TV news.

“When I started in this business, I sat next to @JKuenzie,” Melvin tweeted. “Not sure I’d be where I am if it weren’t for that seating assignment. Taught me more than you know. Saddened and disappointed @wis10.”

Melvin is rumored to be in the running to replace Matt Lauer as a weekday anchor on NBC’s TODAY Show. Melvin was born in Columbia and started his broadcasting career at WIS as a news reporter and nightly news anchor in the 2000s.

Responding to Melvin’s tweet of support Friday night, Kuenzie wrote, “Thanks superstar. Pulling for you to land the big gig.”

Melvin was among a slew of social media users reacting Friday with dismay at the surprising news of Kuenzie’s departure, first reported by the website TVSpy.

A number of current and former WIS personalities spoke out.

