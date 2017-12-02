NBC’s Craig Melvin reacts to ouster of Columbia TV reporter Jack Kuenzie

Popular NBC national newsman and SC native Craig Melvin weighed in Friday on longtime reporter Jack Kuenzie’s sudden split with Columbia’s WIS TV news.
“When I started in this business, I sat next to @JKuenzie,” Melvin tweeted. “Not sure I’d be where I am if it weren’t for that seating assignment. Taught me more than you know. Saddened and disappointed @wis10.”
When I started in this business, I sat next to @JKuenzie. Not sure I’d be where I am if it weren’t for that seating assignment. Taught me more than you know. Saddened and disappointed @wis10— Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) December 1, 2017
Melvin is rumored to be in the running to replace Matt Lauer as a weekday anchor on NBC’s TODAY Show. Melvin was born in Columbia and started his broadcasting career at WIS as a news reporter and nightly news anchor in the 2000s.
Responding to Melvin’s tweet of support Friday night, Kuenzie wrote, “Thanks superstar. Pulling for you to land the big gig.”
Melvin was among a slew of social media users reacting Friday with dismay at the surprising news of Kuenzie’s departure, first reported by the website TVSpy.
A number of current and former WIS personalities spoke out.
Classic Jack https://t.co/83BOFnktlL— Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) December 2, 2017
Always a HUGE Kuenzie @JKuenzie fan...thanks for the memories and fabulous education for so many years! https://t.co/va6RLEUDWt— Ben Tanner (@BenTanner71) December 1, 2017
You are one of the best, @JKuenzie and I will always be grateful our paths crossed.— Meaghan Norman (@MsNewzie) December 1, 2017
One of the best in the business that helped countless young journalists, including me. Not sure why this move happened, but you are a gem that’s work for the state of South Carolina hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you @JKuenzie— Stewart Moore (@Stewartmoore) December 1, 2017
I offered to get wicked trashed with @JKuenzie today. He said he didn't plan on expressing himself in 'such a juvenile fashion'. God bless him.— Taylor Kearns (@RotaryChicken) December 1, 2017
Guess it's up to me.
Shocked to read the news about @JKuenzie ! A professional and solid reporter who has helped many journalists including myself. I truly enjoyed working with him, this guy literally knows everything and everyone! Huge loss for Columbia. Thank you for your dedicated service Jack.— Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 1, 2017
