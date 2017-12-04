SC reacts to the passing of Ernest Finney, former Supreme Court chief justice

Former S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest A. Finney Jr., died Sunday.
Finney served from 1994 through 2000 as South Carolina’s first African-American chief justice since Reconstruction. He was 86.
Throughout his career he endured overt racism, trusting that the legal system ultimately would work and that the courts were an appropriate place to take the fight for enfranchisement.
In 1985, he was elected the first black Supreme Court justice since Reconstruction. He rose to chief justice in 1994.
Never miss a local story.
As news of his passing spread through the state’s political world, here is what several had to say about the “true giant:”
One of my heroes a man who inspired me to study the law has gone to a heavenly place. Rest in Power and Justice- Chief Justice Ernest Finney! https://t.co/KmBjcLVxpy— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) December 4, 2017
#Chief Justice Ernest Finney was a real pioneer and great man. RIP. Finney, former SC Supreme Court chief justice, has died https://t.co/hYbNnzXh6M— Jim Hodges (@GovJimHodges) December 4, 2017
So sorry to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Finney. He was a true giant in the South Carolina legal system and one of the finest gentlemen I have known. RIP, Chief. Ernest Finney, former SC Supreme Court chief justice, has diedhttps://t.co/MD70ScAYzN— Rep. Gary Clary (@garyclarysc) December 4, 2017
Chief Justice Finney was a leader in every sense of the word. He was wise & humble. SC was enriched by his service https://t.co/wqULz8f0Dk— Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) December 4, 2017
We’ve lost a giant. Every time i was around him, i talked his ear off bc i was so awed. A true trail blazer. Rip. https://t.co/sUMb9aQySR— Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) December 4, 2017
Thank U for EVERY SINGLE THING..Rest in Power Mr Chief Justice..take ur rest..Job well done kind sir..Job well donehttps://t.co/kePP6zEDd3— Antjuan Seawright (@antjuansea) December 4, 2017
A giant tree has fallen. The limbs will live on through his children and grandchildren. SC is a much better place because he lived. Former S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest Finney Jr. passes away https://t.co/VBAp6KwqYR via @postandcourier— Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) December 4, 2017
Comments