Local

SC reacts to the passing of Ernest Finney, former Supreme Court chief justice

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 10:33 AM

Former S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Ernest A. Finney Jr., died Sunday.

Finney served from 1994 through 2000 as South Carolina’s first African-American chief justice since Reconstruction. He was 86.

Throughout his career he endured overt racism, trusting that the legal system ultimately would work and that the courts were an appropriate place to take the fight for enfranchisement.

In 1985, he was elected the first black Supreme Court justice since Reconstruction. He rose to chief justice in 1994.

As news of his passing spread through the state’s political world, here is what several had to say about the “true giant:”

