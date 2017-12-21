Local

2 brothers killed in Lexington County crash

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 21, 2017 08:31 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 12:31 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Two brothers were killed in Lexington County after being involved in a crash on Wednesday.

Carlis Wade Epting, 27, and Harley Dillon Epting, 23, both from Batesburg-Leesville, were driving east on Pond Branch Road when their car crashed with the side of a tractor-trailer as it turned left onto the road off the Interstate 20 entrance ramp, said Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher in a news release.

Both men died from their injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cynthia Roldán:@CynthiaRoldan

