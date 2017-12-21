2 brothers killed in Lexington County crash

Two brothers were killed in Lexington County after being involved in a crash on Wednesday.
Carlis Wade Epting, 27, and Harley Dillon Epting, 23, both from Batesburg-Leesville, were driving east on Pond Branch Road when their car crashed with the side of a tractor-trailer as it turned left onto the road off the Interstate 20 entrance ramp, said Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher in a news release.
Both men died from their injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cynthia Roldán:@CynthiaRoldan
