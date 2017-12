More Videos 2:00 Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children Pause 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 1:11 This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 2:31 Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted Carolina island 2:11 Watch: Providence Day wins Chick-fil-A Classic in OT thriller 1:57 Watch: Oak Hill wins fourth Chick-fil-A Classic title 0:24 What Will Muschamp wants in a 10th assistant coach 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 1:16 'The program got better': Muschamp recaps USC signing class 1:00 South Carolina season ends at College Cup Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children Former USC star Marcus Lattimore partnered with State Sen. Katrina Shealy and her foundation, Katrina's Kids, to give foster children $200 for Christmas to spend at Walmart. Former USC star Marcus Lattimore partnered with State Sen. Katrina Shealy and her foundation, Katrina's Kids, to give foster children $200 for Christmas to spend at Walmart. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

Former USC star Marcus Lattimore partnered with State Sen. Katrina Shealy and her foundation, Katrina's Kids, to give foster children $200 for Christmas to spend at Walmart. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com