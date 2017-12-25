It didn’t snow in Columbia on Christmas, but the National Weather Service in Columbia said Monday a winter storm could be headed toward the Midlands. File.
Local

How bad could weather in the Midlands get? Wintry mix possible

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

December 25, 2017 04:31 PM

Freezing rain could be part of wintry weather mix headed for the Midlands later this week.

But National Weather Service meteorologists are not jumping to forecast whether even harsher weather could be headed for the Palmetto State.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast,” said Weather Service meteorologist Tony Petrolito. “We could have a significant storm. But, right now, there’s just a chance of freezing rain.”

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 53 degrees and a low about 35 degrees. The Weather Service forecasts a chance of rain showers Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 48 degrees. Cloudy skies will continue into Wednesday night, with a low about 31 degrees.

Petrolito said the cold weather will pick up Thursday afternoon.

The forecast calls for:

▪ Thursday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 40 degrees and a low about 29 degrees

▪ Friday: Freezing rain before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees and a low about 30 degrees

▪ Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 48 degrees and a low about 28 degrees

Freezing temperatures and rain could make the roads slick for driving later in the week. Petrolito said any ice that sticks to trees and power lines also could result in power outages. The Weather Service has not issued any weather advisories.

“There’s still a question whether there will be enough moisture in the region for precipitation,” Petrolito said. “But the threat appears to be mainly freezing rain across central South Carolina.”

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

Winter weather in SC

The Midlands did not get snow this Christmas, but National Weather Service meteorologists say a winter storm could be brewing for later this week. Here’s what to expect in Columbia:

When will it get cold?

Thursday afternoon through Friday

How cold will it get?

A wintry mix is possible mainly across the northern Midlands, according to the Weather Service. It forecasts rain and snow is likely before 1 a.m. Thursday followed by sleet between 1 and 3 a.m. Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, with a low about 29 degrees. On Friday, freezing rain is likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7 a.m. The high Friday will be near 41 degrees, with a low about 30 degrees.

What is the possible impact?

Significant ice accumulation is possible. Too much ice could leave roads slick. Ice on trees and power lines also could result in power outages.

Have weather watches or warnings or advisories been issued yet?

No

SOURCE: National Weather Service

  Comments  

