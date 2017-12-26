How cold could it get in the Midlands? Freezing rain is possible, forecasters say

The “Famously Hot” Columbia area awoke to a too-cool morning on Tuesday, and it’s about to get even colder.
A high pressure has brought a blast of cold air into the area, leaving the Midlands with morning temperatures in the low 30s. Tuesday will be the last day through at least Saturday that temperatures reach the low 50s.
For the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to remain in the low 40s, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service in Columbia. Freezing rain is even possible in the northern parts of the Midlands around sunrise on Wednesday.
What will happen past Thursday is still up in the (cold) air.
There’s a possibility of a “wintry mix” past Thursday, forecasters said. Between 8 and 10 p.m., sleet is possible in the Columbia area.
Newberry County has a 14 percent chance of seeing less than an inch of snow, while Fairfield County has a 22 percent chance and Lancaster County has a 25 percent.
The lows between Thursday and Sunday are expected to drop to the high 20s.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments