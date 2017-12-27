Who is ex-Clemson coach, Alabama alum Danny Ford pulling for in the playoff game?

Danny Ford was raised in Gadsden, Ala., was a star player for Bear Bryant and started his coaching career with the Crimson Tide.
He also led Clemson to a 12-0 record in 1981 and the Tigers’ first National Championship. Ford later settled down in the Upstate of South Carolina, where today he raises cattle and grows hay.
So who does the coach, who enjoys deity status in Tigertown, like in the upcoming tilt between Clemson and Alabama?
“Shoot I don’t know,” he told The State. “I quit picking a long time ago.”
But Ford, 69, said he’ll be pulling for the Tigers.
“My home was Alabama – I was raised there – and Alabama is where I went to school.,” he said. “But my career is due to Clemson and Clemson is my home now. So I sure hope Clemson wins.”
Although the coach didn’t offer any predictions, he considers Clemson, who is defending last year’s national title win over Alabama, the underdog. Alabama won the National Championship over Clemson the year before.
“This is the third time and they split one apiece,” he said while clearing brush from his fence line at his farm in Central, just outside of Clemson. “I hope Clemson can pull it out. They do pretty good when they are underdogs. But it’s going to be hard.”
For Clemson to win, the Tigers will have to stop Alabama’s running game, Ford said. For Alabama to win, they have to get to the quarterback and stop Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow, he said.
“They’d be crazy if they didn’t take Renfrow away,” he said. “He’s killed ‘em for two years.”
In the January 2016 title game, Renfrow caught seven passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, the Socastee High School graduate caught 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner with one second remaining.
So what about the backlash from the home folks when he goes back to Alabama.
“I don’t have to go back by sometime in April,” Ford said. “So I’ll be alright by then.”
