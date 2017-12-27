File photo.
Two rounds of winter weather could be heading for SC

By Cynthia Roldán

December 27, 2017 10:58 AM

Freezing rain and a wintry mix are in the forecast for the Midlands in the coming days, as temperatures continue below normal.

Rain, combined with an arctic blast of cold air, could bring a wintry mix that could lead to freezing rain between 9 p.m., and midnight on Thursday in the areas South of Interstate 20, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 30s on Thursday and dip into the mid 20s overnight.

Forecasters are expecting for it to remain dry on Friday and Saturday, according to the Wednesday morning discussion. But a cold front that is expected to arrive Sunday could bring with it some moisture.

Models, however, are too inconsistent so far out. So, confidence remains low as to what will happen. Forecasters said there’s a “limited” chance of snow Sunday into Monday.

But the Weather Channel, as of Wednesday, continued to predict the possibility of snow showers after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

