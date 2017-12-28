Here is ex-USC QB Taneyhill’s take on Carolina’s bowl game, new offensive coordinator

Steve Taneyhill, a Pennsylvania native turned University of South Carolina quarterback, became a Gamecock legend in 1992 by beating Clemson in Death Valley in his freshman year.
It didn’t hurt that Taneyhill, who with his signature mullet haircut embodied the word “cocky” during his career at USC, “signed” his name to the Tiger Paw at midfield after a touchdown. He would also beat Clemson again at Death Valley two years later.
Taneyhill ended his career as the school’s all-time leader in pass completions and passing touchdowns. He also led the Gamecocks to their first bowl victory in 1994.
Today, after a healthy run as a South Carolina high school football coach, Taneyhill is the owner of the landmark bar Group Therapy in Columbia’s Five Points. So the state asked Taneyhill to expound on the Gamecocks upcoming Outback Bowl game with Michigan in Tampa, and what he would like to see in Carolina’s next offensive coordinator.
Who do you like in the bowl game?
I think Carolina wins it. But I think Michigan will try to pound us and we have to stop the run.
The offensive co-ordinator change is going to make a difference. That gives us a giant advantage in the game. Diversity on offense. Trick plays. Plus we’re quicker than Michigan.
So what’s your prediction?
21-17 Gamecocks.
What would you like to see in next offensive coordinator?
We should go pay someone who’s proven $1 million a year. Get a name and bring them in.
(Co-offensive coordinator) Bryan McClendon is a good man and a good coach. But let’s get a big name.
