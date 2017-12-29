Tide or Tigers? Are you a bad South Carolinian if you don’t pull for Clemson?

More Videos 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county Pause 18:41 Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:22 How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense 0:59 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 1:28 Why are some people voluntarily paying next year's taxes early 1:06 Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 2:15 Stats professor explains lottery odds 0:50 USC confident in play caller for Outback Bowl 0:38 What Muschamp thinks about the offense’s preparation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson USC alumnus Baxter Brown set up an inflatable Gamecock's football helmet in his yard and a "Roll Tide" display of lights on the roof. Brown, a lifelong Gamecocks fan, chose to support Alabama over in-state rival Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. USC alumnus Baxter Brown set up an inflatable Gamecock's football helmet in his yard and a "Roll Tide" display of lights on the roof. Brown, a lifelong Gamecocks fan, chose to support Alabama over in-state rival Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

