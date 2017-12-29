Tide or Tigers? Are you a bad South Carolinian if you don’t pull for Clemson?

If there’s one thing South Carolina and Clemson fans have in common, it’s that they have a lot of opinions.
They have a lot of opinions about loyalty and rivalry and who should root for whom this college football bowl season.
As Clemson prepares to face Alabama in the Sugar Bowl next week, The State wrote about a Gamecock fan who’s shouting his SEC loyalty from the rooftop by displaying “Roll Tide” in lights.
That story riled a lot of you from both ends of the Carolina-Clemson spectrum.
A number of South Carolinians, both USC and Clemson fans, were galled that anyone from the Palmetto State would not support another in-state school, rivalry be darned.
“...because of course an Alabama win will bring national recognition and economic benefit to South Carolina,” Facebook user Chris Butler commented on one of The State’s Facebook posts.
“Home team all the way and must we remember that the Tigers ate them for lunch so yeah we know who the winning team is,” Facebook user Sara Ferree-Roberts Starnes wrote.
“Ride them coattails... I guess if you can’t beat them pull for someone who possibly can?” Facebook user Brad Finley wrote.
An email from one Gamecock fan to a reporter read:
“It saddens me as a Gamecock, a South Carolinian, as a Christian to read that Carolina fans would prefer Alabama to win over our own state’s teams. ... It’s called Good Sportsmanship to feel nice thoughts for others who win even when they beat you on the field. More important, as a Christian, it’s a godly trait to love others regardless of their school affiliation, if the school in question is a morally good example for others and on society.”
And boy, did that one set you all off.
Oh yeah. I forgot that verse:— Robbie Robinson (@RobbeeeRob) December 29, 2017
"And Lo, ye shall always pull for the In-State team, and Mine "profit" Dabo, lest ye be considered an heathen, and cut off from the bretheren" ---1 Daboians 3:16, CKV (Clemson Kool-aid Version) pic.twitter.com/GoFXDzw6Nb
“Please let him know where he can turn in his Gamecocks gear,” Twitter user @Chuck_Hendrix said in response to a tweet about the email.
“You are neither a Gamecock nor a South Carolinian if you do not understand the rivalry of this state,” Twitter user @thefightingspur said.
“News flash: Jesus doesn’t care who wins this game. He’s got better things to worry about,” Twitter user @CanIGetAWhitney tweeted.
Some didn’t agree with the logic of rooting for Clemson solely because the school also is located in South Carolina.
“You don’t pull for the Devil just because he’s also in the Bible,” Twitter user @Gamecockology tweeted.
Others said Clemson could face a more sinister rival than Alabama and still not win their love.
Roll Satan.— TRC (@RubrChickens) December 29, 2017
(h/t @AveryGWilks) https://t.co/Ey3Dpvi1kS
“Roll Satan,” Twitter user @RubrChickens said.
“I would actually root for the Devil if they played Clemson. It’s a rivalry,” Twitter user @forchavis said.
“The only way I ever might pull for Clemson is if they were playing North Korea. Might,” Twitter user @SpursUp_ said.
