Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Midlands crash

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 29, 2017 02:00 PM

A man who was killed in a crash on Friday has been identified by the county coroner.

Jereld Cecil Robinson, 31, was thrown from the vehicle he was traveling in after it crashed into another and ran off the road, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. The crash took place at the intersection of Rabon and William Harden roads in Columbia around 1:15 a.m.

Robinson was unrestrained, Watts said. Robison died at the scene from blunt head trauma.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

