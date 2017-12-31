Frigid cold temperatures are expected in Columbia this week
Frigid cold temperatures are expected in Columbia this week Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
Frigid cold temperatures are expected in Columbia this week Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

Local

Frigid temps for Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year’s party and near-record lows beyond

By Jeff Wilkinson

jwilkinson@thestate.com

December 31, 2017 10:52 AM

Expect frigid, near-record temperatures over the next few days as the mercury in Columbia and the Midlands will drop into the teens.

The National Weather Service is calling for 24 degrees tonight, as the Capital City throws its annual Famously Hot New Year’s party. On Monday and Tuesday nights, the mercury is supposed to dip to 16 and 19 degrees respectively.

Those temperatures approach record lows for Columbia Metro, according to Whitney Smith of the National Weather Service. The record for Jan. 1 is 6 degrees set in 1918 and 10 degrees for Jan. 2 set in 1928.

High temperatures are supposed to rise to the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday, and jump into the mid-40s by Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday are still supposed to dip to a frosty 22 degrees overnight.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Organizers at Famously hot New Year’s have set up heated “comfort zone” tents at the free downtown celebration, which features two double Grammy-nominated artists, Elle King and Nappy Roots, along with performances from local hip hop artist FatRat Da Czar and alternative rock band SondorBlue from Charleston.

Hand warmers will also be on sale for $1.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

    A bill, pre-filed in the South Carolina legislature is seeking to build a monument dedicated to blacks who fought for the confederacy

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy
Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county
Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 18:41

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car

View More Video