She moved a traffic cone to get into a car wash. Then she found out why it was there.

If you see a safety cone somewhere, it’s probably there for a reason.
That’s what one woman learned after she moved a cone to drive into an automatic car wash, the machinery of which fell onto her car, according to Columbia police.
The incident happened Sunday morning at a car wash on Broad River Road, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report. The woman told officers she went through the automatic car wash once and noticed her 2003 Honda Accord was not completely detailed, so she took it through the wash a second time.
“That’s when the washer fell on top of her car,” the police report states.
Never miss a local story.
Police say the woman “admitted that she did remove the safety cone from the entrance of the car wash prior to washing her vehicle.”
The car wash manager told officers the cone was placed at the entrance to the automatic wash the night before to keep people from using the car wash, which could be affected by extremely cold temperatures, the report states.
The woman was not injured. The report does not indicate the extent of damage to the vehicle.
Comments