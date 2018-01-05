Woman killed in Lexington County crash

A Gaston woman was killed Friday when her vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree.
Crystal Marie Padgett, 34, died at the scene of the crash, which took place in the 2800 block of Calks Ferry Road near Pelion around 2:15 a.m., according to a news release by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
Padgett was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, according to the release. A passenger in the vehicle was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
