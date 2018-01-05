Local

Woman killed in Lexington County crash

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 05, 2018 09:01 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Gaston woman was killed Friday when her vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Crystal Marie Padgett, 34, died at the scene of the crash, which took place in the 2800 block of Calks Ferry Road near Pelion around 2:15 a.m., according to a news release by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Padgett was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, according to the release. A passenger in the vehicle was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much do you know about coyotes?

    Coyotes began migrating to SC 30 years ago. Now you may find them in your backyard.

How much do you know about coyotes?

How much do you know about coyotes? 0:58

How much do you know about coyotes?
Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds 1:40

Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds
Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 0:25

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands

View More Video