It’s so cold in SC that the Midlands is set to break a record

It’s not in your head. It has been brutally cold in the Midlands this week.
In fact, the Columbia area is set to match a record on Saturday with five consecutive days of temperatures dipping to below 20, according to records of the National Weather Service.
“What’s been unusual about this cold snap is how long it’s lasted,” said Dan Miller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Columbia. “There’s also a chance that we could get below 20 (degrees) on Saturday night. So, we have a chance to break the record.”
You read right: Another day of bitter, cold weather for the Midlands.
The last time it was this cold for as many days in a row was in January of 2010, Miller said. But the light at the end of this cold tunnel is fast approaching.
“It does look like this pattern will be changing by the time we get into next week,” Miller said. “People will notice warmer conditions.”
That means temperatures – which have been about 15 degrees below normal in the past few days – would return to 50s, the average this time of the year.
The warmer weather could bring with it some rain next week, Miller said. But there’s uncertainty of when that will happen.
