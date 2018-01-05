It’s so cold in SC that the Midlands is set to break a record

1:40 Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds Pause

0:50 South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

0:25 Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands

2:31 Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted Carolina island

0:36 Traffic is slow-going as snow accumulates

1:21 First look at Boyd Plaza renovations within Columbia Museum of Art

0:46 Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

10:24 Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project