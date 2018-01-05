More Videos

Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds 1:40

Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds

Pause
South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 0:25

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands

Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted Carolina island 2:31

Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted Carolina island

Traffic is slow-going as snow accumulates 0:36

Traffic is slow-going as snow accumulates

First look at Boyd Plaza renovations within Columbia Museum of Art 1:21

First look at Boyd Plaza renovations within Columbia Museum of Art

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project 10:24

Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project

Will Muschamp explains: Why Bryan McClendon, why Dan Warner 4:05

Will Muschamp explains: Why Bryan McClendon, why Dan Warner

  • Snow! Rare flakes fall in the Midlands

    Snow flurries were spotted at Caughman Road Park near Hopkins, S.C.

Snow flurries were spotted at Caughman Road Park near Hopkins, S.C. arenner@thestate.com
Snow flurries were spotted at Caughman Road Park near Hopkins, S.C. arenner@thestate.com

Local

It’s so cold in SC that the Midlands is set to break a record

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 05, 2018 11:23 AM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

It’s not in your head. It has been brutally cold in the Midlands this week.

In fact, the Columbia area is set to match a record on Saturday with five consecutive days of temperatures dipping to below 20, according to records of the National Weather Service.

“What’s been unusual about this cold snap is how long it’s lasted,” said Dan Miller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Columbia. “There’s also a chance that we could get below 20 (degrees) on Saturday night. So, we have a chance to break the record.”

You read right: Another day of bitter, cold weather for the Midlands.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The last time it was this cold for as many days in a row was in January of 2010, Miller said. But the light at the end of this cold tunnel is fast approaching.

“It does look like this pattern will be changing by the time we get into next week,” Miller said. “People will notice warmer conditions.”

That means temperatures – which have been about 15 degrees below normal in the past few days – would return to 50s, the average this time of the year.

The warmer weather could bring with it some rain next week, Miller said. But there’s uncertainty of when that will happen.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds 1:40

Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds

Pause
South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 0:25

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands

Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted Carolina island 2:31

Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted Carolina island

Traffic is slow-going as snow accumulates 0:36

Traffic is slow-going as snow accumulates

First look at Boyd Plaza renovations within Columbia Museum of Art 1:21

First look at Boyd Plaza renovations within Columbia Museum of Art

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project 10:24

Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord talks Lonnie Carter's retirement, V.C. Summer nuclear project

Will Muschamp explains: Why Bryan McClendon, why Dan Warner 4:05

Will Muschamp explains: Why Bryan McClendon, why Dan Warner

  • How much do you know about coyotes?

    Coyotes began migrating to SC 30 years ago. Now you may find them in your backyard.

How much do you know about coyotes?

View More Video