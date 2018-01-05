File photo.
File photo. Ashlen Renner The State
File photo. Ashlen Renner The State

Local

Have questions about the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle? Join us for a Live Q&A

By Cal Lundmark

clundmark@thestate.com

January 05, 2018 12:00 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

It’s been an eventful week in utility news here in South Carolina.

Dominion Energy is moving to acquire SCANA, with possible refunds of $1,000 headed to SC ratepayers who paid $1.8 billion for a nuclear energy plant that was never finished.

But how did we get to this point? Will the deal go through? What does this mean for you?

Reporters Sammy Fretwell and Avery G. Wilks will be live on The State’s Facebook page Friday, Jan. 5 at 12:30 P.M. to fill you in on their extensive reporting, and what they continue to work to learn on your behalf. Leave your questions in a comment on Facebook, or send them ahead of time here in the comments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Want to stay on top of the latest news in South Carolina? Follow The State on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths

    2017 statistics show that the amount of inmate assaults and deaths has grown within South Carolina prisons, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections

Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths

Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths 1:06

Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths
How much do you know about coyotes? 0:58

How much do you know about coyotes?
Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds 1:40

Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds

View More Video