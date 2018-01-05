Have questions about the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle? Join us for a Live Q&A

It’s been an eventful week in utility news here in South Carolina.
Dominion Energy is moving to acquire SCANA, with possible refunds of $1,000 headed to SC ratepayers who paid $1.8 billion for a nuclear energy plant that was never finished.
But how did we get to this point? Will the deal go through? What does this mean for you?
Reporters Sammy Fretwell and Avery G. Wilks will be live on The State’s Facebook page Friday, Jan. 5 at 12:30 P.M. to fill you in on their extensive reporting, and what they continue to work to learn on your behalf. Leave your questions in a comment on Facebook, or send them ahead of time here in the comments.
