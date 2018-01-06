Deadly 3-car crash on Bluff Road being investigated

A three-car crash Friday evening on Bluff Road in Richland County killed one person and injured three others.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday when one vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic in the opposite lane, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
When that vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle, the second vehicle then hit a third vehicle, state troopers say.
The driver of the vehicle that crossed into the wrong lane was pronounced dead at the scene. The Richland County coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Never miss a local story.
The driver and passenger of one of the other vehicles were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the highway patrol. The driver of the third vehicle also had minor injuries.
The crash happened on Bluff Road near Lower Richland Boulevard, WIS reported.
The crash remains under investigation
Comments