SC folks never stopped looking for missing Florida cat. Tears flowed at the reunion

More Videos 5:00 Piggly Wiggly break in Pause 0:58 How much do you know about coyotes? 0:43 The cat came back: Lost cat is returned to relieved owner 0:58 What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene 0:32 Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:13 Gamecocks find spirit in win over Vanderbilt 1:12 How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:08 Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers 0:34 Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The cat came back: Lost cat is returned to relieved owner Florida woman lost her cat near Blythewood, SC after she evacuated from hurricane Irma. Four months later, Lux, the cat was found. Florida woman lost her cat near Blythewood, SC after she evacuated from hurricane Irma. Four months later, Lux, the cat was found. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

Florida woman lost her cat near Blythewood, SC after she evacuated from hurricane Irma. Four months later, Lux, the cat was found. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com