Popular host leaves ABC-Columbia

Alicia Barnes formally announced her resignation at ABC Columbia (WOLO-TV), effective Thursday, March 8.
In a post to her Facebook page, Barnes expressed thanks for “allowing me to bring you the news Columbia since 2008! It was a privilege.”
Barnes, a Clemson graduate, had been with WOLO since 2008.
She began her career as an intern at WLNS-TV in Lansing, Michigan, before returning to her hometown of Atlanta to work as a reporter for the local NBC and FOX affiliates and for MSNBC and CNN.
After working on the West Coast, she began her stint in Columbia in 2008. Over her career, Barnes covered South Carolina breaking news, winning an EMMA Award for Excellence from the Southeastern Emmy Awards in 2016.
Barnes is also becoming known as an artist, with paintings inspired by a trip to India, the Alicia John Collection, on display at Aloft Columbia hotel.
A link to her last segment on ABC Columbia’s “Good Morning Columbia” can be found on YouTube.
