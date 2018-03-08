$250,000 grant awarded for all-inclusive park in West Columbia

The city of West Columbia was awarded a $250,000 grant to assist in funding an all-inclusive enabling playground and parking area near the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater.
All-inclusive enabling playgrounds allow for children and people of all ability levels a chance to enjoy the outdoors with easily maneuverable surfaces, and stimulates the senses with areas designed to focus on touch, sight and smell. Getting around West Columbia’s proposed Carraway Community Park should be easier for people who use wheelchairs or walkers.
The grant from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism will help pay for features such as accessible playground equipment, a butterfly garden, a scent garden, an open-air pavilion, nature play area and a Zip-Krooz zipline. Restrooms will be designed to accommodate patrons of all ages and abilities.
Public art and the creativity of the local community will be incorporated throughout the project.
Carraway Community Park will be located a 101 Oliver St. and is expected to open in fall 2018.
