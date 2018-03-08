Can you handle Blue? Here’s how to audition for host of children’s series

Nickelodeon, the kid-centric cable channel, is bringing back the beloved puppy Blue in a remake of “Blue’s Clues.”
The new 20-episode season will feature new stories, animation — and a brand new host. Here’s your chance to show off your talent and hosting skills.
In a press release, Nickelodeon announced that it will hold an open call for the new series host on April 14 in Burbank, California. Anyone, male or female, can audition, but must be at least 18 years old. Producers prefer someone with a comedy background and a talent, such as playing the guitar, singing or juggling, are considered a bonus.
More information and application guidelines can be found at blues-clues-host-casting.com. Production on “Blue’s Clues” is scheduled to begin this summer.
Never miss a local story.
The original “Blue’s Clues” series debuted in September 1996 and has remained one of the most popular preschool shows of all time.
The new “Blue’s Clues” series will center on the energetic girl puppy Blue who invites viewers into her animated world to help solve the day’s puzzles with the help of a live-action host. Preschoolers are encouraged to interact with the action on-screen by answering questions, pointing out clues, jumping on their feet and playing along.
Comments