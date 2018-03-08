Richland County: Transportation penny program has not been suspended

Editor’s note: Richland County on Thursday issued the following statement in response to Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling involving the penny sales tax transportation program.
Richland County wants to ensure residents we are responding responsibly to the ruling, as we do with other issues facing the County. We are pleased the Supreme Court affirmed that the flow of tax funds from the penny transportation tax will continue to be sent to Richland County.
County Council will hold a special called meeting 4 p.m. Friday in Council Chambers to discuss the ruling.
In advance of the Friday meeting, the County provides the following information:
Never miss a local story.
▪ The transportation penny program is not suspended. Taxpayers’ dollars are still at work building and repairing roads in Richland County.
▪ The County is examining expenses that should be paid from the transportation penny program pursuant to the order.
▪ Richland County will work collaboratively with the S.C. Department of Revenue and the transportation contractor, the Program Development Team, to make the necessary changes to bring the program in line with the order.
Residents elected County Council to represent them and address their concerns. Therefore, it was important the County Administrator first made sure Council – not the media – was informed about the issue and that members had the opportunity to ask questions and receive information.
The County wants residents to understand any potential outcome of the ruling will not pose a negative impact on the County financially. Other projects, including the Richland Renaissance initiative, are proceeding as planned.
Comments