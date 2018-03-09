A look at I-26 westbound at I-20, also known as Malfunction Junction in Columbia.
Local

Traveling near Malfunction Junction? Expect overnight delays

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

March 09, 2018 02:39 PM

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is beginning the preliminary engineering process on the Carolina Crossroads project this weekend.

While a final traffic plan has not yet been agreed upon, SCDOT staff will be conducting drilling operations and soil testing associated with the project to improve traffic flow along the I-20/26/126 corridor.

Scheduled lane closures begin Sunday, March 11, with the eastbound right lane of I-26 between mile markers 105 to 107. Most of the work will be scheduled between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., with minor work done along the shoulders of the roads between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Plans for upgraded interstate corridor call for I-20, I-26 and I-126 to be able to handle just over 160,000 vehicles a day once the project is complete. That is an increase from 141,000 vehicles today during the most congested sections, according to state traffic counts.

SCDOT is scheduled to begin construction in 2019 and finish by 2026 with a $1.5 billion price tag. In addition to adding a lane each way on I-26 from I-126 to Irmo, the Carolina Crossroads project will include new freeway-style ramps for commuters and wider frontage roads, and eliminate the interchange for Bush River Road off I-26.

