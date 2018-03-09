What does it take to make it at Fort Jackson? Here’s your chance to find out.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a day in the life of an Army recruit, now is your chance.
Fort Jackson’s commanding officer, Maj. Gen. John “Pete” Johnson welcomes public to experience Army life during tour in Columbia on March 15. During an eight-hour tour, visitors will have an opportunity to see and experience how soldiers go through aspects of Basic Combat Training and the day-to-day operations at the fort.
During the tour, visitors will be assigned to Drill Sergeants, learn to shoot the M16A2 simulator, have lunch with actual soldiers and more.
Register or get more information by calling Fort Jackson Community Relations at (803) 751-5327 by March 13. The tour begins at 7 a.m. and continues to 3 p.m. March 15. Lunch cost is $5.55/person.
Participants must be at least 13-years-old and all are encouraged to wear long pants and comfortable, closed-toe shoes. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities that may include squatting, kneeling, lying on the floor, and walking on uneven terrain.
