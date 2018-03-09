Lexington streets closed for St. Pat’s parade March 10

The Town of Lexington id celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a week early, on Saturday, March 10, with a parade.
Road closures and detours for the St. Patrick’s Shamrock Parade 2018 will begin at noon Saturday with the closure of West Butler Street, from Columbia Ave. to North Church Street, along with Haywood Street and part of Meetze Street, to allow staging and preparation of participating floats.
In preparation for the parade, West Main from Columbia Ave. to North Lake Dr. will close at 1:45 p.m. All traffic will be detoured around the parade route until the event is complets.
West Main Street is expected to re-open by 3:30 p.m.
The actual parade begins at 2 p.m. and will follow the route beginning on Haywood Street, to West Main, to North Lake Drive, and end on West Butler Street. The best viewing spots would be along West Main.
Parade participants and attendees are advised to arrive early for parking.
