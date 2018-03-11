1 killed, 3 injured in Garners Ferry Road crash

One person was killed and three others injured in a crash that shut down part of Garners Ferry Road Sunday evening.
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near the intersection with R L Coward Road in Hopkins, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Mazda was traveling west on Garners Ferry when the driver tried to make a left turn onto R L Coward Road, Southern said. The driver failed to yield the right of way and was hit on the passenger side by an eastbound Nissan sedan.
Both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan were taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, Southern said. Their conditions were unknown.
A passenger in the Mazda was killed, Southern said. The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
Garners Ferry was shut down for “an extended amount of time” but has reopened, Southern said. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
