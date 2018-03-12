Driver dies after Lexington County crash

A Lexington woman was killed in a two-car crash Sunday in the Red Bank area, according to officials.
The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Platt Springs Road near the intersection with South Lake Drive, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 58-year-old Judy Kaney of Lexington.
Kaney was traveling on Platt Springs Road when her vehicle struck a 2003 GMC pickup, Fisher and Southern said. She was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Never miss a local story.
The driver of the pickup, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Southern said. It was unclear if Kaney was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
This was the fourth fatal crash in Lexington County in less than two weeks.
Comments