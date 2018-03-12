Lexington Lidl announces opening date, free giveaways

Lidl at 5125 Sunset Blvd. will open on April 5.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. following a 7:40 a.m. ribbon-cutting. The Lexington store will be Lidl’s 11th in South Carolina.
The first 100 customers to arrive at the grand opening will receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Shoppers can sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last. Games, activities, prizes, special deals and giveaways will take place the weekend of the grand opening.
Never miss a local story.
Lidl will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries, offering customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., in June 2015, and today sells its products across six East Coast states. For more information, visit Lidl.com.
Comments