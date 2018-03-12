More Videos

Rock Hill and Indian Land's newest grocery stores officially opened Thursday with shopping perks and sales. The German chain Lidl opened the two stores in York and Lancaster counties, along with other stores in the Charlotte and Gastonia areas. The new Indian Land store is located at 9990 Charlotte Hwy. The Rock Hill store is at 1260 Herrons Ferry Road. Tracy Kimball
Rock Hill and Indian Land's newest grocery stores officially opened Thursday with shopping perks and sales. The German chain Lidl opened the two stores in York and Lancaster counties, along with other stores in the Charlotte and Gastonia areas. The new Indian Land store is located at 9990 Charlotte Hwy. The Rock Hill store is at 1260 Herrons Ferry Road. Tracy Kimball

Local

Lexington Lidl announces opening date, free giveaways

By Janet Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

March 12, 2018 11:42 AM

Lidl at 5125 Sunset Blvd. will open on April 5.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. following a 7:40 a.m. ribbon-cutting. The Lexington store will be Lidl’s 11th in South Carolina.

The first 100 customers to arrive at the grand opening will receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Shoppers can sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last. Games, activities, prizes, special deals and giveaways will take place the weekend of the grand opening.

Lidl will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries, offering customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., in June 2015, and today sells its products across six East Coast states. For more information, visit Lidl.com.

