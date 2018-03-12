Coroner IDs woman killed in Garners Ferry Road crash that injured 3 others

The coroner has identified the person killed in a Sunday crash on Garners Ferry Road that injured three other people.
Bessie Lee Durham, 78, died of blunt force injuries in the Sunday evening crash in the Hopkins area, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Durham was a passenger in a Mazda that was hit on the passenger side by a Nissan sedan.
The driver of the Mazda failed to yield the right of way while turning onto R L Coward Road, troopers have said.
Both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan were taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, troopers said. All passengers were wearing seat belts.
