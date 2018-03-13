1 student injured in Lexington County school bus crash

One student was transported after a collision involving a school bus and two other vehicles in Lexington County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday on Calks Ferry Road at Belo Road, according to the Highway Patrol. It involved a school bus and two other vehicles, Lance Cpl. David Jones said.
Details about the collision are limited, but Jones said one student was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The bus carrying 22 elementary school students was traveling toward Two Notch Road when the collision happened, according to Mary Beth Hill, spokeswoman for Lexington County School District 1. A replacement bus picked up the other 21 students and took them to Gilbert Primary and Gilbert Elementary, where they are being rechecked by the schools’ nurses.
Both schools contacted the students’ parents by telephone to let them know what had happened and how their students were doing, Hill said.
