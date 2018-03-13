Lexington County EMS responded to an injury and entrapment in the Diamond Pet Food plant at 11:30 a.m. According to reports, the rescued patient was pinned in some sort of an elevator shaft at the plant. County of Lexington Twitter Lynnette Cantos
1 airlifted with life-threatening injuries after accident at Lexington County plant

One person was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after an accident at a Lexington County plant on Tuesday.

Lexington County firefighters and EMS responded to an “entrapment” at the Diamond Pet Food plant in Gaston around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a post on the Lexington County Twitter page.

Fire and EMS had to extricate the patient, who was pinned in some sort of an elevator shaft at the plant, according to county spokesman Harrison Cahill.

The patient was stabilized and airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The plant, located just off U.S. 321 in Gaston, opened in 2003 and is one of five plants nationwide that manufacture Diamond Pet Foods, according to the company’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

