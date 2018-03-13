1 airlifted with life-threatening injuries after accident at Lexington County plant

SHARE COPY LINK Lexington County EMS responded to an injury and entrapment in the Diamond Pet Food plant at 11:30 a.m. According to reports, the rescued patient was pinned in some sort of an elevator shaft at the plant. County of Lexington Twitter Lynnette Cantos

Lexington County EMS responded to an injury and entrapment in the Diamond Pet Food plant at 11:30 a.m. According to reports, the rescued patient was pinned in some sort of an elevator shaft at the plant. County of Lexington Twitter Lynnette Cantos