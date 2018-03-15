Like to bike in downtown Columbia? There's (almost) an app for that

Planning your biking route through Columbia is about to get easier.
Cola Town Bike Collective is creating an app to show bicycle riders the best greenways and bike routes, based on skill level, in areas near downtown Columbia, such as Main Street, Shandon, the University of South Carolina campus and West Columbia.
App users will be able to choose their starting point, destination and comfort or skill level to generate a customized route map, taking into consideration greenways and urban riding paths. The app also will incorporate the Bike Collective's network of bicycle repair stations.
The app is expected to roll out in early fall — conveniently, right around the time the city will launch its new bike share program, which was approved by City Council last week.
The app is getting off the ground thanks to a private grant from the Central Carolina Community Foundation, one of 11 projects across the Midlands receiving more than $335,000 from the foundation's fourth annual Connected Communities grant program.
Other projects receiving Connected Communities funding this year are:
- An all-inclusive playground near the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater, designed for people of all ability levels and accessible for people who use wheelchairs or walkers. It's expected to open this fall.
- "My Life Experience," a virtual reality mobile lab for the Richland Library, designed to give people a perspective of life for society's most vulnerable people
- Yarn-bombing in Sumter
- Rebuilding a Revolutionary War earthen fort used by British soldiers at the Historic Camden site. It'll be used as an education and event space.
- "La Vida Sana," a program to promote healthy eating and active lifestyles among Hispanic communities in West Columbia and northeast and north Columbia
- Performances by Columbia City Ballet at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington
- Expanding an exercise fitness trail at Burton-Pack Elementary School in Columbia
- A painting on the Gervais Street train bridge in downtown Columbia
- Landscaping and beautification of the intersection of U.S. 321 and U.S. 178 in the town of North.
