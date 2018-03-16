Columbia Children's Theatre is moving out of Richland Mall thanks to this big land deal

A $4.3 million land deal between the Lexington 2 school district and Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community will pave the way to a new home in West Columbia for the Columbia Children's Theatre, as well as a new childcare center run by Still Hopes, a new performing arts center for Lexington 2 students and possible future expansion of the Still Hopes retirement community.
The Columbia Children's Theatre plans to relocate from Richland Mall to a site at 9th Street and B Avenue in West Columbia. The property is one of two being bought by Still Hopes from Lexington 2.
The theater hopes to build its first permanent home on the site within the next few years after raising money for construction.
That 2.5-acre site, currently home to the Lexington 2 Fine Arts Center, also will house a new childcare center to be owned and operated by Still Hopes. It will be open to the community at large but have some dedicated attendance slots for children of Still Hopes' staff.
Still Hopes also is buying another 10-acre property on 9th Street, currently home to Lexington 2 offices, that could accommodate future expansion of the retirement community. But in the short term — for at least the next three years, and up to five years — Lexington 2 offices will remain at the site. The school district will lease the property from Still Hopes for $1 per year.
The 12.5-acre sales will help Lexington 2 push forward with its goal of building a new $18-19 million, district-wide performing arts center, co-housed with new district offices. A site for the venue has not yet been chosen.
The Lexington 2 school board approved the sale at its meeting Thursday night.
Still Hopes, located just off Knox Abbott Drive, houses 400 retirement-age residents. It is undergoing a $90 million expansion and renovation project to accommodate 81 new active senior apartments
