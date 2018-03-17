The State's Sammy Fretwell named SC's journalist of the year

The Columbia journalist who exposed problems created by South Carolina's water-guzzling mega-farms took home the top honor among all the state's newspaper journalists Saturday night.

The State newspaper's Sammy Fretwell was named Journalist of the Year by the South Carolina Press Association at the annual statewide newspaper awards banquet in Spartanburg.

Fretwell's reporting on the rapid, unchecked growth of mega-farms was widely recognized and praised across the state last year.

His mega-farms investigative series uncovered how weak South Carolina laws led to big crop-growing operations gobbling up land and soaking up water from rivers and ground supplies that local residents rely on. The project had an immediate impact, with state lawmakers vowing to push for stronger oversight and the state environmental agency proposing tougher regulation of water withdrawals.

Fretwell also stood out in 2017 for his coverage of the V.C. Summer nuclear construction project failure. His reporting explained how clues had existed for years that the project was facing significant challenges and that utility SCE&G had ignored warnings about the project's instability.

"South Carolina is lucky to have someone like Sammy Fretwell fighting for its cause," said Brian Tolley, executive editor of The State. "His environmental reporting is unparalleled, and everyone at The State is proud to work along someone as dedicated and passionate as he is."

In addition to his coverage of mega-farms and V.C. Summer, Fretwell has well established himself as a leading source of day-to-day environmental reporting, from increased flooding in Charleston to rare fireflies at Congaree National Park.

Fretwell came to The State in 1990 and has covered the environmental beat for 23 years. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina's school of journalism.

Fretwell's Journalist of the Year honor topped a slate of 40 awards collected by The State's journalists Saturday.

Among the newspaper's honors:

First-place cartoon, Robert Ariail

First-place affiliated website, GoGamecocks.com

First- and third-place beat reporting, John Monk and Jeff Wilkinson

First- and second-place government reporting, Cassie Cope and Avery Wilks

First-place education reporting, Avery Wilks

First-place sports enterprise reporting, Josh Kendall

First-place sports page design portfolio, Meredith Sheffer

First- and second-place single sports page design, Meredith Sheffer

First- and third-place photo page design, Elissa Macarin

First-place sports feature photo, Tim Dominick

First-place use of social media, Avery Wilks

First-place feature video, Tim Dominick and Matt Walsh