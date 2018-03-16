How to avoid Five Points traffic if you're staying away from St. Pat's festival

Five Points is just hours away from from its biggest event of the year, welcoming one of the largest festival crowds in all of Columbia.
Ahead of Saturday's daylong St. Pat's in Five Points celebration, roads are being closed starting Friday to set up the festival space.
Columbia police will be setting up barricades to block off these streets:
- Blossom Street between Harden and Pickens
- Devine Street at Millwood Avenue
- 700 block of Pavillion Avenue
- 2100 block of Santee Avenue
- 2000-2100 blocks of Devine Street
- 700 block of Saluda Avenue
- 2000 block of Greene Street
- 2100 block of College Street
- 700-1000 blocks Harden Street
Some barricades were already being set up Friday morning.
The annual St. Pat's festival has been known to draw crowds as large as 45,000.
This year's event features six stages with 24 concerts throughout the day.
Festival gates open at 9 a.m., and the day of celebration kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m.
Find more information about St. Pat's here, including admission pricing, parking and concert schedules.
