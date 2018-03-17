Local

1 dead in Two Notch Road crash early Saturday morning

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

March 17, 2018 09:27 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

One person died in a single-car crash on Two Notch Road in Richland County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Two Notch and Clemson Road, near the Village at Sandhill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A person driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on Two Notch and attempting to exit onto Clemson Road when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a guardrail and embankment, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richland County Coroner has not yet released the victim's identity.

