1 dead in Two Notch Road crash early Saturday morning

One person died in a single-car crash on Two Notch Road in Richland County early Saturday morning.
The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Two Notch and Clemson Road, near the Village at Sandhill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A person driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on Two Notch and attempting to exit onto Clemson Road when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a guardrail and embankment, according to the Highway Patrol.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Richland County Coroner has not yet released the victim's identity.
