Excited for free Little Caesars pizza? Here's where to find it in the Midlands

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

March 17, 2018 10:37 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

No. 16 won, so everyone wins at Little Caesars.

The pizza chain promised Friday that if a No. 16 seeded team in the NCAA men's basketball tournament beat a No. 1 seed, it would give away free lunch combos to everyone in America.

Well, it happened.

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned the University of Virginia on Friday night, upsetting the No. 1 overall seed 74-54.

That means on April 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can score a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo — a four-slice, deep-dish pepperoni pizza and drink — at any Little Caesars restaurant.

To get the deal, you must place your order by 1 p.m. Even if you are in line by 1, if you haven't ordered, your meal won't be free.

Only one free combo will be allowed per family.

Here's where you can find a restaurant in the Columbia area:

7249 St. Andrews Road, Columbia

3315 Broad River Road, Columbia

2000 Clemson Road, Suite 2, Columbia

2336 Decker Blvd., Columbia

4440 Rosewood Drive, Columbia

7840 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia

116 Dreher Road, West Columbia

2440 Augusta Highway, Lexington

918 N. Lake Drive, Lexington

1788 S. Lake Drive, Lexington

1180 Dutch Ford Road, Irmo

1318 Wilson Road, Newberry

215 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville

5212 U.S. 321, Gaston

610 Highway 1 South, Lugoff

