Excited for free Little Caesars pizza? Here's where to find it in the Midlands

No. 16 won, so everyone wins at Little Caesars.
The pizza chain promised Friday that if a No. 16 seeded team in the NCAA men's basketball tournament beat a No. 1 seed, it would give away free lunch combos to everyone in America.
Well, it happened.
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned the University of Virginia on Friday night, upsetting the No. 1 overall seed 74-54.
Never miss a local story.
That means on April 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can score a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo — a four-slice, deep-dish pepperoni pizza and drink — at any Little Caesars restaurant.
To get the deal, you must place your order by 1 p.m. Even if you are in line by 1, if you haven't ordered, your meal won't be free.
Only one free combo will be allowed per family.
Here's where you can find a restaurant in the Columbia area:
7249 St. Andrews Road, Columbia
3315 Broad River Road, Columbia
2000 Clemson Road, Suite 2, Columbia
2336 Decker Blvd., Columbia
4440 Rosewood Drive, Columbia
7840 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia
116 Dreher Road, West Columbia
2440 Augusta Highway, Lexington
918 N. Lake Drive, Lexington
1788 S. Lake Drive, Lexington
1180 Dutch Ford Road, Irmo
1318 Wilson Road, Newberry
215 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville
5212 U.S. 321, Gaston
610 Highway 1 South, Lugoff
Comments